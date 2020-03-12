Residents spreading out in post-quake Christchurch - Stats NZ

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 10:46

Waimakariri and Selwyn districts have seen significant residential growth through the rebuild of Christchurch, Stats NZ said today.

2018 Census data, available through Stats NZ’s new 2018 Census place summaries, shows that Christchurch city’s population has grown 8.1 percent (up 27,537 people) from the 2013 Census usually resident population.

"The population has grown much faster to the north and west of the city in Waimakariri and Selwyn districts, than in Christchurch itself," general manager social and population insights Jason Attewell said.

Waimakariri has grown 19.0 percent (up 9,513 people in 2018) and Selwyn has grown 35.8 percent (up 15,966 people) from 2013.

Waimakariri and Selwyn have also seen higher percentage growth in the number of homes (occupied private dwellings) than Christchurch city.

While 70.2 percent of the New Zealand population identified themselves as being of European ethnicity in the 2018 Census, 92.9 percent did so in Waimakariri and 89.3 percent did so in Selwyn. 77.9 percent of the population of Christchurch city identified themselves as European.

More tradies around Christchurch

Christchurch city had a higher proportion of technicians and trade workers (14.3 percent) than the national average (12.1 percent) at the time of the 2018 Census. It was even higher in Waimakariri (15.7 percent), while Selwyn was close to the average (12.7 percent).

Conversely, the proportion of managers in Christchurch city (14.9 percent) was below the national average (18.0 percent). For Waimakariri, the proportion was about the same as the national average (18.7 percent), but it was higher in Selwyn (22.6 percent).

Selwyn homes drier than Christchurch

Homes in Selwyn are much less likely to be damp or mouldy than homes in Christchurch city, while Waimakariri falls between the two.

Rates for dampness and mould in all three areas are below the national average.

Almost 1 in 10 Christchurch students cycle

More students (9.1 percent) biked to school/university in Christchurch than the national average (3.6 percent). In Waimakariri, it was 3.3 percent and in Selwyn 5.8 percent.

About the 2018 Census place summaries

Place summaries paint pictures of our communities across a range of topics, in a way that makes the data accessible and easy to visualise.

Data is available on 26 topics, grouped into seven themes: Population and dwellings; Ethnicity, culture, and identity; Health; Work, income, and unpaid activities; Education and training; Transport; and Housing.

People can look at data for the whole of New Zealand or break the country down into regions, districts (or local boards for Auckland), and small areas known as SA2s (statistical area 2 geographies).

SA2s represent between 1,000 and 4,000 people in city and district council areas, and often fewer than 1,000 in rural and urban areas.

People can determine which SA2 they live in by searching their address in the Geographic Boundary Viewer.

Data for each geographical area can be quickly compared with the geographical area above it in the hierarchy.

About the 2018 Census dataset

We combined data from the census forms with administrative data to create the 2018 Census dataset, which meets Stats NZ’s quality criteria for population structure information.

We added real data about real people to the dataset where we were confident the people should be counted but hadn’t completed a census form. We also used data from the 2013 Census and administrative sources and statistical imputation methods to fill in some missing characteristics of people and dwellings.

Data quality for 2018 Census provides more information on the quality of the 2018 Census data. An independent panel of experts has assessed the quality of the 2018 Census dataset. The panel has endorsed Stats NZ’s overall methods and concluded that the use of government administrative records has improved the coverage of key variables such as age, sex, ethnicity, and place. The panel’s Initial Report of the 2018 Census External Data Quality Panel (September 2019), assessed the methodologies used by Stats NZ to produce the final dataset, as well as the quality of some of the key variables. Its second report 2018 Census External Data Quality Panel: Assessment of variables (December 2019) assessed an additional 31 variables.

In its third report, Final report of the 2018 Census External Data Quality Panel (February 2020), the panel made 24 recommendations, several relating to preparations for the 2023 Census. Along with this report, the panel, supported by Stats NZ, produced a series of graphs summarising the sources of data for key 2018 Census individual variables, 2018 Census External Data Quality Panel: Data sources for key 2018 Census individual variables.

The Quick guide to the 2018 Census outlines the key changes we introduced as we prepared for the 2018 Census, and the changes we made once collection was complete.

The geographic boundaries are as at 1 January 2018. See Statistical standard for geographic areas 2018.

Definitions and metadata

2018 Census - DataInfo+ provides information about methods, and related metadata.

2018 Census information by variable and quality - DataInfo+ provides information about the variables and their quality.

Data quality ratings for 2018 Census variables provides information on data quality ratings.