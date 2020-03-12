Ignite Wanaka board chair resigns to focus on ski fields role

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 16:30

Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce board chair Bridget Legnavsky has today announced that she has resigned from the voluntary position to focus on her expanded responsibilities at Cardrona and Treble Cone.

Legnavsky, who has been chair of the board since December 2017 and an elected member since 2014, will remain on the Ignite Wanaka board. At yesterday’s board meeting, vice chair Pete Eastwood was voted in as new chair.

"It is with reluctance that I’ve made this decision to stand down as chair, but this year my attention must be 100 per cent on running both Cardrona and Treble Cone," says Legnavsky, who is general manager of both Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields.

"My focus really has to be developing a culture across both mountains, as well as responding to the growing pressures on tourism. We are having to prepare for COVID-19, on top of what’s already a tough time for the tourism industry.

"I look forward to giving the Chamber as much energy as I’ve always done - just without the extra commitment of being the chairperson," she adds. "We have the most amazing board - we trust each other, we all have our own views and there is a brilliant openness around the table, allowing us to work together for the benefit of our members under the fantastic guidance of our executive Naomi Lindsay."

Eastwood has been a board member since 2017. A mortgage adviser and insurance specialist for Loan Market, he has a strong finance and commercial background. He has lived in Wanaka for 19 years and is passionate about doing business and living in the region.

"The board is naturally gutted to see Bridget stand down as leader but completely understands her situation and we support her in making this decision," Eastwood says. "We are grateful that she is able to continue as a board member as she is a real asset to the Chamber. We thank her for her outstanding contribution to date and wish her all the best with her expanded role."

A vice-chair will be nominated at the April board meeting.

Ignite Wanaka Board members are: Pete Eastwood (chair), Bridget Legnavsky, Alex Cull, Celia Crosbie, Claire Dooney, Randal Dobbs, John Metzger, Calum MacLeod (QLDC representative). Naomi Lindsay is Chamber executive.