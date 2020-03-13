Coastal stunner consented for residential development

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 09:01

A stunning coastal development site in the popular North Shore suburb of Beach Haven is for sale with resource consent in place for a boutique residential development.

The 4,789sq m site at 23, 23A and 25 Beach Haven Road comprises three adjoining freehold titles with direct access to the water via a consented jetty.

It is being marketed for sale by Colliers International’s Site Sales team, which specialises in matching purchasers with quality development opportunities.

Offers by way of deadline private treaty close at 4pm on Wednesday 18 March, unless sold prior.

Site Sales Director Josh Coburn says it is a superb opportunity to unlock the potential of a waterfront landholding in one of Auckland’s best coastal suburbs.

"With stunning coastal views and the benefit of access improvements, sites like this very rarely become available.

"Significant value has been added for developers, with fully consented plans in place for 11 large residential units.

"The units have been smartly designed to make the most of the site’s natural contour down to the water, ensuring coastal views for each unit.

"There is likely to be very strong demand for a boutique development in this location, given Beach Haven’s excellent demographic appeal.

"The suburb has become increasingly popular in recent years, with young professionals helping to contribute to sustained house price growth."

James Appleby, Site Sales Broker at Colliers, says Beach Haven enjoys the benefits of a coastal suburb with access to the water, parks and natural bush areas.

"The property for sale is located 300m from the Beach Haven wharf, which provides easy ferry access directly to Auckland’s CBD and Hobsonville Point.

"A bus stop is located just metres from the property, while Auckland’s CBD is only 14km away via road.

"The surrounding area offers abundant amenity, with several popular cafes at the Beach Haven town centre, located a little over 500m away. An even larger number of retail options is available at Glenfield Mall only 4km away."

The property’s three titles have combined access directly from Beach Haven Road.

The road front lots at 23A Beach Haven Road (809sq m) and 25 Beach Haven Road (981sq m) are zoned Residential Mixed Housing Suburban.

The 2,999sq m waterfront lot at 23 Beach Haven Road is zoned Residential Single House.

This site has an existing dwelling in place that could provide a number of options, including holding income or renovation.

The development scheme features an additional 11 large residential units, all designed to take full advantage of the property’s excellent position.

A detailed suite of information is available, including the approved development plans and geotechnical, engineering and traffic reports.

Buyers with alternative development ideas are advised to explore carefully and seek to build on the progress made on the property, which represents a tremendous head start compared with other sites available on the market.