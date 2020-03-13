NZ Bus agrees terms with FIRST Union in Tauranga

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 12:33

NZ Bus confirms that it has completed negotiations with First Union and has agreed a two year term, including a 2.9% increase to $21.15 in the first year which aligns with the Living Wage.

Barry Hinkley, NZ Bus CEO, said that "we appreciate the constructive approach of the unions to negotiations which enabled a prompt agreement and minimal disruption to our customers. We also thank the Bay of Plenty Regional Council for their support of the Living Wage for our drivers."