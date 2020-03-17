New Board of Directors at Wintec

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 12:45

Waikato Institute of Technology Ltd (Wintec) will have a new board of directors from 1 April 2020.

The new board has been appointed by the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Establishment Board as part of the Reform of Vocational Education for New Zealand’s institutes of technology and polytechnics.

Wintec Council Deputy Chair Niwa Nuri (Te Arawa) will chair the new board which also includes current Council members Margaret Devlin and Kiri Goulter. They will be joined by new board members Michael Crawford, Raewyn Mahara (Waikato-Tainui) and Pamela Storey.

"I’m really pleased to continue supporting Wintec in my new role as Chair," says Niwa Nuri, who joined the Wintec Council in 2017 and became deputy chair in 2018.

"Wintec is committed to learner success and has an excellent reputation as a leading educational provider in our region. I’m looking forward to working with the new board of directors to continue our journey in what is an exciting new era for education."

Wintec Chief Executive, Dave Christiansen, adds: "Our new board members all have strong links in the Waikato and bring a raft of experience in governance roles and business acumen to the table. I’m also pleased to see some of our existing members remain on the board as we all work towards progressing Wintec into the future.

"I’d like to thank outgoing Chair, Barry Harris for his leadership over the last few years as well as the Council members who are leaving. I’ve really appreciated their knowledge, valuable input and governance."

Barry Harris, who was appointed Wintec Council Chair in 2017, did not apply for a role within the subsidiary board due to his decision to reduce his governance commitments.

"As outgoing Chair, I’d like to firstly acknowledge the hard work, and dedication shown by the Wintec Council members over recent years. I’ve been impressed with the professionalism and sound governance that this Council has shown," Mr Harris says.

"Wintec is a great institution, and I’m sure it will continue to play an important part in our region. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair of Council. I wish Niwa and the new board all the very best for progressing the future of Wintec into a new era."

Mr Harris, along with current board members Vicky McLennan, Simon Lockwood, Ping S’ng and Desmond Brennan, will attend their final Wintec Council meeting on 23 March 2020.