Professor Alpana Roy appointed Dean of Law at the University of Waikato

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 13:04

Professor Alpana Roy has joined the University of Waikato as Dean, Te Piringa Faculty of Law. Professor Roy has recently completed her term as Associate Dean (Research) at the School of Law, Western Sydney University. Prior to this she was Head of the School's Campbelltown Campus.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley says, "We are thrilled to welcome Professor Roy to the University of Waikato. Her experience in academia, as a practicing solicitor and as an internationally recognised researcher means she brings immense value for staff and students at the University."

Professor Roy has held academic positions at the University of Queensland, the University of Technology Sydney, the University of Sydney and Charles Sturt University. She has also practiced as a solicitor, barrister and senior legal consultant in intellectual property. She has also established an international reputation for research in intellectual property law.

Professor Roy has a PhD in Intellectual Property Law from the University of Sydney, a Master of Arts (Journalism) from the University of Technology Sydney, a Bachelor of Law with Honours from the University of Sydney and a Bachelor of Arts (Social Science) from the University of Technology Sydney. She was admitted to practice as a solicitor in NSW in 1999, to the NSW Bar as a barrister in 2008, and she is a nationally accredited mediator.