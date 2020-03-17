Time to support Kiwi businesses - BusinessNZ

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 14:07

The government’s unveiling of a $12.1 billion Covid-19 relief package is a positive move for business, Buy NZ Made executive director Ryan Jennings says.

"This rescue plan is to save businesses and their employees in the face of significant economic uncertainty.

"At this time consumers also have a considerable role to play. Kiwis should be helping other Kiwis by shopping locally where it makes sense."

Jennings says as New Zealanders spend more time at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19, businesses and employees that rely on normal routines and spending patterns get disrupted.

He is urging Kiwi consumers to support one of the more than 1200 New Zealand manufacturers who use the Kiwi trademark to differentiate their products and services in New Zealand.

"With 85% of Air New Zealand’s international capacity cut, there’s going to be a domestic focus on activities over winter.

"Rather than shopping online at overseas retailers and facing lengthy delivery delays, check out what local businesses have to offer.

"The Covid-19 pandemic highlights the need to prioritise supporting businesses and New Zealanders. Buy NZ Made products online and help keep Kiwis in jobs."