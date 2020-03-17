Beef herd confirmed with infection - OSPRI

|
[ login or create an account ]
Three additional herds added to investigations, with investigations into two herds now closed after testing showed no infection
A total of 56,916 animals have been tested since 1 November 2019
22 pre-movement tests completed, a further 28 pre-movement tests have been allocated to AsureQuality
Cattle or deer over the age of 3 months going to sale, require a clear test within 60 days of movement
For infected herds, two clear, whole herd tests six months apart are required to achieve clear status
Current possum control operations progressing: ground control work in Waitara Valley, Tarawera, Opouahi, Tutira, Waipatiki, Willowflat and Mohaka Forest; aerial control operations scheduled to start in Te Awahohonu-Ahimanawa and Waitara Valley before June
OSPRI’s Hawke’s Bay TB response webpage has been revised with the latest information for farmers - go to www.ospri.co.nz/hawkes-bay
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice