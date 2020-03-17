Beef herd confirmed with infection - OSPRI

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 15:05

Three additional herds added to investigations, with investigations into two herds now closed after testing showed no infection

A total of 56,916 animals have been tested since 1 November 2019

22 pre-movement tests completed, a further 28 pre-movement tests have been allocated to AsureQuality

Cattle or deer over the age of 3 months going to sale, require a clear test within 60 days of movement

For infected herds, two clear, whole herd tests six months apart are required to achieve clear status

Current possum control operations progressing: ground control work in Waitara Valley, Tarawera, Opouahi, Tutira, Waipatiki, Willowflat and Mohaka Forest; aerial control operations scheduled to start in Te Awahohonu-Ahimanawa and Waitara Valley before June

OSPRI’s Hawke’s Bay TB response webpage has been revised with the latest information for farmers - go to www.ospri.co.nz/hawkes-bay