Government throws lifeline to save jobs - Chamber CEO

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 15:57

Businesses around the country impacted by corona-virus have been thrown a lifeline with a multi-billion dollar wage subsidy and tax cut package to help people stay in jobs, and stay at home, ease cash flow and buy hard hit sectors time to get fit for recession - and a progressive recovery in the future.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett, said the Government has shown courage and compassion with a total of $8.7 billion of the $12.1 billion rescue page directed at business to keep New Zealanders in jobs.

The $5.1b wage subsidy available immediately to eligible employers to pay full-time workers as well as tax relief will be critical in saving jobs, but not all jobs, and many businesses, but not all businesses, he said.

"We’re looking down the barrel of a recession. This package is the first tranche before a recovery budget in the middle of the year. It provides a breathing space, but business, government and agencies need to pull together and act just as decisively and swiftly to ensure the sustainability of the fittest and plan for a slowdown, not a terminal shutdown."

Mr Barnett said the Government has shown courage and compassion, recognising the desperate situation of some businesses, particularly SMEs, providing relief to the aviation sector, shown openness in finding a solution for larger and more complex businesses faced with mass redundancies and injecting $500 million into health to contain Covid-19. Beneficiaries, pensioners and low income sectors have also been given a helping hand.