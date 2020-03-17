Beef and Lamb suspends all events

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 18:24

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Ltd (B+LNZ) is to suspend all of its events effective from tomorrow 18 March for at least the next two weeks.

"It is paramount we protect our food producers and the rest of the red meat supply chain to keep this important part of the New Zealand economy going," says Sam McIvor, Chief Executive of Beef + Lamb New Zealand. Export dollars are absolutely critical right now!

"That’s why we are taking a cautious approach and made the difficult but sensible decision to suspend our events.

"The health of our farmers and our people is our top priority and we have a responsibility to New Zealand’s economy to take steps to mitigate the risk of infection.

‘We are one of the industries that has so far been able to continue, and it is vital for our farmers and all New Zealanders that we take all measures to protect our second largest export sector and largest manufacturing employer.

‘We are conscious, for example, that if a farmer gets infected, they have few options for getting assistance on their farm.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolving, we will be closely monitoring the situation."