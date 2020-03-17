Substantial sales revenues growth in the current quarter - Zoono

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 18:32

Further to the release of the Zoono Group Limited (Company) (ASX: ZNO) half year financial report, and in response to the unprecedented level of interest in the Company and its products, the Company is delighted to advise that revenues (unaudited) to date in the current quarter (11 weeks only) are NZ$11.0 million (which compares extremely favourably to revenues of NZ$1.715M for the entire first half of FY20).

In addition to the above, the Company is also delighted to report good progress on a number of key market and business development initiatives focussed on driving the longer term sustainability and profitability of the Company: On-line sales since 1 March 2020 have averaged NZ$150,000 per day. With on-line sales providing very strong margins, the Company's ability to build its on-line sales channels is very important to the Company's long term future profitability.

With the growth in sales revenues, aided particularly by the increase in on-line sales, the Company has been able to materially increase its gross sales margin (up over 18% compared to the half year ended 31 December 2019).

Negotiations are underway on a number of further significant distribution and/or supply arrangements which, if successfully implemented, will have the immediate effect of introducing the Company's products and technology to new areas of the globe. Details of these further initiatives will be announced to the market once negotiations are concluded.

The UK/EU sales office, which was opened in 2018 primarily to expand the Company's geographic footprint, is now profitable, with sales of over NZ$1.0 million for the quarter and current orders for over NZ$3.0 million of Zoono products in coming weeks. Importantly, the new business pipeline includes airlines, airports, other transport companies and multinational cleaning and facilities management companies, all of which are potentially long term / repeat order customers.

With the global financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the Company is also pleased to be in a stronger financial position, with an increase in its available cash resources of over NZ$2.0m (to in excess of NZ$5.0 million) since 31 December 2019.

To cope with the dramatic increase in orders to date this year and the expectation, derived from the level of enquiry concerning the Company's products from across the globe, of a further substantial uplift in orders, the Company has undertaken the following initiatives: It has relocated to substantially larger premises / warehouse in Auckland.

It is now operating (with an expanded team) on a 24/7 order fulfilment process.

It has substantially expanded its raw material supply chain (the Company has placed orders with its suppliers for 6 million litres of its active ingredients and for 4 million new product containers). The Company is also changing its logistics arrangements in order to better serve its customers.

This announcement has been authorised and approved for release to ASX by the Board of Zoono Group Limited.