NZ Dairy Industry Awards COVID-19 response

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 08:02

In what has been a challenging week for all New Zealanders, the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Management, Executive and Trust members have made the decision to cancel the four remaining Regional Awards dinners.

These are Canterbury/North Otago, Southland/Otago, Hawkes Bay/Wairarapa and Manawatu. All ticket holders will be refunded by following this link: bit.ly/RefundTickets All Regional Dairy Industry Award winner fieldays are cancelled.

The National Awards dinner, to be held in Auckland in May is postponed until further notice. A firm announcement will be made by the end of March 2020.

We ask for your patience as we work through the logistics of ensuring winners in those regions receive their prizes and well-deserved recognition.

The well-being and safety of our entrants, guests and volunteers is our greatest priority and we will continue to monitor the fluid environment and guidelines regarding Covid-19 from the appropriate authorities.

We wish to thank our entrants, regional teams, sponsors and stakeholders for their support as we endeavoured to publicly celebrate and recognise our winners and their success in the dairy industry.

Please check the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards national facebook page and our website for further updates.