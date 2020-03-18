A glance at NZ trade with China after the coronavirus outbreak - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 12:00

Daily goods trade data between 1 February and 10 March gives an updated glance at New Zealand’s trade with China and the world since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

The high-level graphs released today show total export and import values, and export and import values to and from China.

CSV files also include key export commodities to China of meat, seafood, dairy, and forestry products. Other values include exports to East Asia (excluding China) and trade with Australia.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

The data compares the 1 February and 10 March 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to trade, if they had followed typical patterns.

On 10 March, a comparison was released for the period 1 February 2020 to 29 February 2020 against previous years.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this provisional data.

See Provisional indications - effects of coronavirus outbreak on New Zealand trade with China : https://www.stats.govt.nz/reports/provisional-indications-effects-of-coronavirus-outbreak-on-new-zealand-trade-with-china