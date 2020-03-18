TRENZ Christchurch 2020 cancellation

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 12:57

While we are bitterly disappointed that Christchurch will not play host to TRENZ in 2020, we respect the decision of the New Zealand government and the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust (as owner of TRENZ) and understand that the health and safety of delegates and the public must remain the utmost priority.

We are grateful for the support shown by the industry in both the numbers of buyers and sellers who had registered to attend TRENZ in Christchurch, as well as the considerable number of media who had planned to cover the event.

We had an incredible line up of famils, networking events and surprises planned for delegates, and we hope we will be able to welcome TRENZ to Christchurch in the future, so we are able to showcase our city of exploration to this highly influential group of tourism professionals.

We would like to take the opportunity to thank our local operators, regional tourism organisation partners and Christchurch International Airport for their support in bringing TRENZ 2020 to life.

TRENZ was forecast to have an economic impact on Christchurch city of $1 million from the event, and more than $9 million long term direct benefit.

As Covid-19 continues to impact the global tourism industry, we wish to express Christchurch’s solidarity for our travel trade partners who are working hard to support thousands of displaced visitors to New Zealand. Our focus will now be on supporting our local operators through this new and unprecedented world event.

As we move forwards and face perhaps our greatest visitor challenge yet - Covid-19 - like every challenge this city has faced in the past, will be met with resilience, grace, strength, aroha and most of all, it will be met together, in partnership.