Keeping TGH people and business partners safe and business running effectively

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 10:06

Like many other businesses, we are taking a number of steps to keep our kaimahi (people) and business partners as safe as possible from the risk of the COVID-19 virus.

We have been following Ministry of Health guidance for some time, and have comprehensive business continuity plans and support for remote working in place. Noting today’s announcement of two known and currently isolated cases of the virus in the Waikato, we have adopted the following precautions:

- We are asking kaimahi (our people) to avoid personal touching as part of tikanga (e.g. handshakes, hongi and hugs)

- We have ceased all international travel. Domestic travel is not permitted either unless business or mission critical and requires special approval

- We have advised any kaimahi who are vulnerable due to age or underlying health conditions to work from home immediately

- We request that any of our people or business partners who are unwell or have unwell family to stay away from TGH, until they have a doctors certificate or have recovered for at least three days

- A limit of 10 people or less for any gatherings attended by our people

- We have increased office cleaning protocols and further increase access to hand sanitiser

- We have closed meeting spaces at the TGH offices to external visitors to minimise risk.

Please let me know if you have any questions or suggestions about the precautionary procedures we have in place. Thank you for your support and we look forward to our continued work and partnership with you over the year ahead, albeit working together in new ways as we respond to the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus for our people, partners, iwi and country.