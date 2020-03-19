Aviation package: workers await more detail

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 11:48

E tÅ« welcomes the Government’s emergency package for the aviation industry, announced today.

E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh says it’s one part of the right approach.

"It’s responsible to take care of basic infrastructure, and the package should stop the industry grinding to a complete halt," Rachel says.

"However, we still don’t know what this means for workers both at Air New Zealand and in the aviation industry in general.

"Our priority is always working people, and we are looking forward to the specific support for our members from both the Government and the employers."

Rachel added that we can’t forget how imbalanced wealth distribution is in New Zealand and across the world.

"We know that extreme global inequality has been driven by a select few hoarding most of the wealth. So, while the stock markets are taking a big hit, I doubt that the world’s billionaires are struggling to put food on the table.

"The top 1% didn’t create their wealth - their workers did that. If we’re to weather this crisis, we simply have to make fair distribution of wealth the top priority."