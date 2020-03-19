Tax relief for air travel welcomed - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 12:59

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union welcomes the Government's move to cover the cost of passenger-based taxes for air travel in the next six months.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: "We're very pleased to see the Government acknowledge and remove the financial burden of travel taxes. This 'first do no harm' approach to economic relief makes sense and should be expanded to other sectors as the Government rolls out its economic response to COVID-19."

"The financial support for Airways is also sensible. This state-owned company is vital for the safe operation of air travel and it would be irresponsible to expect cost cutting in this area."