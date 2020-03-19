Helping small businesses and nonprofits stay connected during COVID-19 - Hootsuite

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 13:14

Hootsuite announced today that it will provide free access to its Professional Plan to nonprofit organisations and small businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Through July 1, 2020, businesses and organisations can use Hootsuite to engage with their audiences, create content efficiently, manage crisis communications, and access a library of social media training courses free of charge.

"As global citizens, our first thoughts are towards those who are directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus and hope for a quick end to the spread of infection," said Ryan Holmes, CEO, Hootsuite. "We are also concerned about the profound impact on small business owners and nonprofits everywhere. These organisations are at the core of our communities. The people who bring us the products and services we love are the people most at risk of being directly impacted by the societal changes stemming from social distancing. "

In the hope small efforts can help make a big difference, Hootsuite has also created an employee gift card matching program in support of the communities around Hootsuite’s global offices.

Hootsuite is also set to launch a series of free online ‘social first’ workshops in support of customers in healthcare, financial services, higher education, and government organisations that are working hard to manage complex communications issues. Hootsuite will continue to share information on its social channels as the situation evolves.

To access the Professional Plan offer, please visit: https://hootsuite.com/pages/stay-connected