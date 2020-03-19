'Lodge Real Estate adapting to COVID-19, open for business'

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 15:11

Lodge Real Estate is focused on adapting to the current COVID-19 situation, taking on board recommendations from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand and working within the New Zealand government’s restrictions to keep buyers, sellers and staff safe.

"With the situation rapidly evolving, we’re doing our best to look out for the wellbeing of the community and keep on doing what we do best - selling houses," says Lodge Real Estate Managing Director, Jeremy O’Rourke.

"We’ve implemented precautions around our open homes, putting up additional signage, recording accurate details of all attendees and advising vendors to sanitise and help reduce surface touching by opening things buyers may want to see.

"We’re also continuing with our weekly auctions, but buyers are invited to join via phone if they would prefer, and again we will be recording all attendees in the event contact tracing is required."

Whilst the COVID-19 outbreak has meant that many businesses, including Lodge Real Estate, have had to adjust their practices with wellbeing in mind, the real estate industry is very much open for business.

"February was a very strong month for residential property sales in Hamilton, with more quality properties listed during the month," says O’Rourke.

"Despite fluctuating market cycles, economic downturns and changes in government regulations, the Hamilton property market has remained resilient. Rentals are also showing steady increases in value during the year as demand remains strong.

"We look forward to working with those keen to buy and sell property in Hamilton, and will continue to monitor the situation, making changes as necessary."