MaritzCX named an employee experience management platform leader

MaritzCX, An InMoment Company, Named an Employee Experience Management Platform Leader by Independent Research Firm

Recognised for Advanced Data Transformation capabilities and Ease of Use by customers

Sydney, Australia, March 19, 2020 -- MaritzCX, now an InMoment company, is pleased to announce its solution for Employee Experience (EX) Management was named a "Leader" in The Forrester New Wave™: Employee EX Management Platforms For Large Enterprises, Q1 2020 Report. https://www.maritzcx.com/au/lp/forrester-employee-experience-wave/

Forrester analysts recognised the company’s EX solution as being a mature EX offering with strong trend analysis capabilities and the ability to make useful recommendations. The report stated, "The solution has much of what large enterprises are looking for - including advanced data transformation and workflow capabilities." The platform also offers considerable flexibility to tailor surveys, present insights, and integrate social listening.

Forrester’s research makes the case that companies must have a ‘complete listening platform’ as part of their EX strategy and used ten criteria to evaluate the EX Management Platforms in their evaluation. MaritzCX EX received a differentiated rating in the following criteria:

Recommendations and workflow Tooling and ease of use Roadmap

Market approach

"Connecting CX and EX programs together brings a higher level of success and ROI to every program," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment. "We believe being ranked a Leader showcases both our superior technology and consulting excellence, and ultimately showcases the success we are bringing to clients and the market."

Additionally, customers interviewed for the Forrester report praised the solution’s methodology and ease of use, as well as its text analytics capabilities.

Download a copy of the report here.

In March 2020, MaritzCX became part of InMoment. The company now supports over 2,000 leading brands with a global team of 1,500 employees located in 20 offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. The company will deliver a truly unique value to global clients through technology leadership for CX and EX, and through expert services embedded into each enterprise client program, helping to adapt programs to meet the ever-changing needs of clients and consumers.

In February 2020, InMoment was named a Leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™ Customer Feedback Management Platforms (CFM), Q1 2020.