Health and safety training goes digital as COVID-19 gains momentum - Safety ‘n Action

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 17:46

Workplace health and safety has always been a top priority in New Zealand, but as COVID-19 rapidly gathers momentum, businesses across the country are more focussed than ever on keeping their people safe.

With the government actively encouraging work from home options and social distancing, the value of online training has never held more weight. Lucky then that Safety ‘n Action - New Zealand’s leading health and safety training provider - is a step ahead, offering a comprehensive suite of online and webinar solutions that will help businesses stay on top as they navigate the challenges during these uncertain times.

"Online training is a New Zealand first for Safety ‘n Action," says Sussan Turner, Chief Executive of Aspire2 Group, of which Safety ‘n Action is a part.

"Digital is the way of the future and for several months now we have been working to redefine the traditional delivery of our training solutions. We have developed, perfected and launched a wide range of online and webinar-based health and safety training programmes and are now ideally placed to offer Kiwi businesses the very best tried and tested remote training solutions."

Workers can log in remotely to participate in interactive live stream training sessions (webinars), and complete online courses at a time that suits. Alternatively, staff can train together online from a workplace meeting room.

"We have prepared for all scenarios. Safety ‘n Action’s new digital offerings allow teams to continue training even if they are required to work in isolation. In fact, employers can now make the most of staff working remotely by getting them to complete their all-important safety training at home so that they can hit the ground running when they return to work."

Even without Covid-19, the benefits of online health and safety training are undisputable. The cost of training and training times are significantly reduced, and programmes can easily and quickly be updated and expanded, ensuring workers always have access to the latest health and safety information.

Adds Sussan, "Safety ‘n Action is an industry leader and has dedicated significant resources to developing the technology needed to move health and safety training forward in New Zealand. We help companies adapt to the evolving needs of their business and future-proof them through the delivery of our forward-thinking and flexible training options."