Anyspace expand product offering to help tourists in NZ during Coronavirus

Thursday, 19 March, 2020 - 19:16

Anyspace is New Zealand’s online marketplace for storage and usable space. Formed in 2019 with the original purpose of being an easy to use platform that can connect Hosts and Renters of available car, storage and office spaces, recent developments in the Coronavirus pandemic has brought upon a new category on Anyspace’s platform - Self-Isolation Space.

It's completely free to list and no charges will be added for using the platform .

Dave Shannon, one of the directors from Anyspace had this to say on the matter, "We have only just launched this listing category today and have already had a ton of positive feedback, along with people wanting to list and help international travellers however they can. Hotel fees are inflating due to high demand at the moment, these costly forms of accommodation have caught unsuspecting backpackers off-guard. Being caught in the middle of a global pandemic is something they simply haven’t prepared and budgeted for."

That’s right, Anyspace has setup a listing category today to give Kiwis the opportunity to rent their spare self-isolation space to International Travellers during the Coronavirus pandemic, in order to help tourists that are needing to self-isolate for 14 day periods.

"We’ve now added the additional category of self-isolation to our platform at no additional charge. We just need Kiwis that want to get involved to simply set their asking price for whatever house, granny flat, room, or other form of space they may have available, so that we can’t provide a service to those unfortunate enough to be caught away from home during this global pandemic." Says Dave.

The team at Anyspace have prided themselves on the practical nature of their service, helping Hosts to optimise their unused space in the gig economy while helping Renters find exactly what they need at an affordable rate, and with the current needs under Coronavirus, the team feel that their business model is exemplified under the circumstances. "With thousands of people landing in New Zealand daily, there is an accumulating need for more affordable accommodation options, and we want to help however possible." Says Dave.

Mary from Browns Bay was the first to list a room for rent .

" I'm happy to help international travelers if they're symptom free with a place to stay " .

