Regional confidence in Auckland dips into the red - Westpac

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 09:00

A net 1% of households in Auckland now expect their region’s economy to worsen over the coming year, according to the Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey for the March 2020 quarter.1 This is a big turnaround from the previous quarter where a net 14% of households reported that they were feeling optimistic about their region’s economic prospects.

"This downbeat assessment is likely to reflect increased worries about the economic cost of Covid-19 to the region," said Westpac Chief Economist Dominick Stephens.

"Auckland has the country’s largest international airport and so is more vulnerable than most to the threats posed by the virus," said Mr Stephens. "It is also the location for the headquarters of many large service sector firms, who are most likely to be impacted by social distancing."

"Confidence in Auckland’s economic future is set to deteriorate further as Covid-19 results in a big drop in visitor arrivals to the region as well as an increase in social distancing behavior," said Mr Stephens.

The survey was conducted over the period 1-10 March 2020.