VodafoneTV launches wave of new features in update package

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 12:31

As TV screens light up around the country and staying in becomes the new normal, VodafoneTV has launched new features to enhance the viewing experience. The updates focus on two key areas: accessibility and whanau-friendly features.

Cameron Death, Head of Vodafone TV, says: "When we relaunched VodafoneTV last September, the new standalone version of the device and software significantly enhanced the viewer experience. We have listened to our existing customers and are pleased to release our next major package of updates.

"The accessibility features have been a large focus for our technology teams as we have heard our customers’ calls for subtitles. We’ve also added fast-forward and rewind previews, making it much simpler to skip ahead or re-watch something you missed.

"We are confident these new updates will help Kiwi families looking for easily-accessible parental controls and more flexible options via the VodafoneTV app. The YouTube Kids app also does a great job ensuring children are only seeing age-appropriate content.

"As a cloud-based platform, we’re able to deliver these new features to all our existing customers’ home devices - meaning they are automatically loaded and there is no need for manual updates."

The new features include:

- Family-friendly features:

o Visual Fast-forward and Rewind: This takes the guesswork out of knowing where you are in a programme by displaying visual tiles at the bottom of the screen as you fast-forward and rewind.

o YouTube Kids: YouTube Kids was created to give kids a safe, simple and fun environment to explore and discover new interests with whÄnau friendly videos. This adds to the previously available Parental Control features, which enable parents to use a PIN to lock specific channels or specific TV shows based on age ratings.

o VodafoneTV App: An enhanced companion app to your home VodafoneTV gives you access to your VodafoneTV on a smartphone or tablet and allows you to manage your TV while you are on the move. Key features include checking your TV Guide, setting your favourite shows to record and watching some subscribed TV content.

- Accessibility features:

o Subtitles: Customers will have the option to turn on subtitles for channels with subtitle capability, which are designed to provide hearing-impaired customers with additional information about the content they are watching.

Vodafone TV is available for purchase online or from leading retailers around NZ for the one-off cost of $179. For more information, please visit: Vodafone.co.nz/TV

