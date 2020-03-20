Chorus stands ready to support NZ as usage increases

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 15:17

Chorus has today confirmed that it has seen the first meaningful increase in daytime broadband traffic since COVID19 began to impact.

The company confirmed its fixed line network is in very good shape to support a significant increase in working and education from home, and that it will also support the industry in providing fast, stable and reliable broadband connections to as many Kiwis as possible.

Chorus provides wholesale only broadband infrastructure, including an extensive fibre to the home network that offers uncongested speeds of up to a gigabit per second across its entire fibre footprint.

High capacity and reliability

Chorus’ broadband infrastructure has the capacity to comfortably accommodate around a 350% increase in the current typical amount of daytime internet traffic.

This capacity headroom enables Chorus to confidently offer totally unlimited, congestion free broadband that won’t slow down when many users all connect at the same time.

For the first time since COVID19 began to impact New Zealand, the company has seen a noticeable increase in daytime traffic, increasing by 17% above a typical day. The company also continues to add capacity to ensure the ongoing ability to maintain a congestion free network.

"We know we have an essential role in providing strategically critical infrastructure that underpins much of the telecommunications sector," said JB Rousselot, Chorus CEO. "Customers can be assured the Chorus network will continue to provide totally reliable high-speed connectivity, even if demands for bandwidth skyrocket."

Support for industry

Chorus is carefully considering the best way to provide support to the entire industry during this challenging time.

"For example, Chorus works with more than 80 RSPs, from large multi-nationals through to much smaller providers. We are carefully considering the best way to support the industry as a whole, to continue to provide high quality connectivity to Kiwis in their time of need," he said.

"In particular, we understand that rapid growth in bandwidth demand may put other parts of the broadband ecosystem, or other networks, under pressure. We will work collaboratively with the industry to support all parties to manage this surge in demand and keep New Zealand connected."

Chorus is also considering any measures it needs to take to support worker welfare amongst its sub-contracted field workforce.

Fibre the best choice

JB also reinforced that fibre is widely available today, that the field force is continuing new fibre installations, and those installations remain free.

"We recommend that people use this time to ensure they have the best available broadband into their homes, and for most people that will be fibre.

"This is particularly true if you expect multiple people in a home online at the same time, such as parents working from home and children doing online learning, as recently confirmed in the Commerce Commission’s December Measuring Broadband report.

"We have a large field force operating each day conducting fibre installations and upgrades across New Zealand, with relatively short lead times.

"As demand for connectivity grows, we are ready, willing and able to support the industry to move customers to the best available connectivity to ensure New Zealand is as well placed as possible to weather the challenges ahead," he said.