COVID-19: Work patterns must change - CTU

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 18:40

The President of the Council of Trade Unions is reminding employers that haven’t already started collaborating with staff and unions that they must act now.

"The Prime Ministers address to the nation today has made it explicitly clear - now is the time for work patterns to change. Now that we are level two of the four level COVID- 19 alert system people who can work from home should do so. Those that can’t need to do everything they can to physically distance themselves from other people," CTU President, Richard Wagstaff said.

"Most employers have approached managing the COVID-19 response proactively, creatively and with compassion. Now those efforts need to be intensified. Employers must collaborate with to ensure working people, along with their unions, to find solutions."

"The four-level Covid-19 alert system which the Prime Minister announced today provides some excellent clarity about what is expected from everyone at each stage. It has also been assuring to provide clarity that chemists and supermarkets will remain open ensuring that people can get the supplies they need. "

"Solutions can always be found when we are united and work together," Wagstaff said.