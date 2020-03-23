ANZ Monday Report

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 15:17

As has been the case for some time now, it’s been an eventful few days. Since our Weekly Focus on Friday:

- The RBNZ has launched quantitative easing ("QE"), as we anticipated. This will involve purchasing up to $30bn of New Zealand Government Bonds (NZGBs). The programme is called the "Large Scale Asset Purchase programme" (LSAP).

- Bond markets have reacted swiftly and sharply, with the term structure of the NZGB yield curve going lower and flatter. As the risk-free rate in the market, it was crucial that the RBNZ took steps to prevent yields spiralling out of control, as was starting to happen late last week.

- Australia’s Government has announced another enormous fiscal spend-up, and the NZ Minister of Finance made it clear that another package is coming this week here as well.

- New Zealand has moved to Alert Level 3 and the PM has flagged that we will move to Alert level 4 in 48 hours. At Alert level 3, travel is restricted in affected areas, public venues and most non-essential businesses will close. At Alert level 4, all non-essential business and schools must close and people will be instructed to stay at home, with travel severely limited.