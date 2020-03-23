Plunket to suspend all face to face services

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 18:15

Following the Government’s announcement that New Zealand has raised its COVID-19 Alert level to Level 3, and within 48 hours will raise to Level 4, effectively immediately Plunket will suspend all its face to face services to ensure New Zealand whÄnau and tamariki remain safe.

Plunket Chief Executive Amanda Malu says Plunket has had to make some difficult decisions in a short period of time, but despite having to stop face to face services Plunket remains committed to supporting New Zealand whÄnau more than ever.

"We are currently working on a number of alternative ways of delivering our services to ensure no one feels isolated or alone and to be sure that whÄnau have support and access to Plunket’s support when they need it most," Ms Malu says.

"Our Plunket nurses will still be available through video, online and phone services, while our specialist PlunketLine team remains open and well-resourced to support families 24/7 on 0800 933 922."

Plunket’s website will provide up to date information, while the team will also be look at offering further Facebook live chats with nurses and other specialists to answer questions and support whÄnau with what they need.