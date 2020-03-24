Waikato Community Funders Group collaborate on COVID-19 response

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 11:16

Community funders in the Waikato region have combined efforts to directly support non-profit organisations who are well-placed to support the wellbeing of the most at-risk people, who may be affected by COVID-19.

"Trust Waikato has allocated $1 million towards funding a COVID-19 response, and other funders will be contributing further through combined action and grants," says Dennis Turton, Chief Executive of Trust Waikato.

"This is a hugely important way to support the work of non-profit organisations who will be working at the coal-face to protect and look after our most vulnerable communities."

Target groups identified for funding include rural support organisations, community houses, those who work with the elderly and at-risk groups and mental health support networks.

"I am really pleased that we are taking a coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis and the disruption this situation has created," says Raewyn Jones, Chief Executive of WEL Energy Trust.

"We all have a part to play, and these collective efforts will make it much easier for the communities we support, to know what help is available, and where".

The Waikato Community Funders Group will be contacting organisations who are active in the region to let them know that this funding is available and how to apply.

The Waikato Community Funders Group takes a collaborative approach to funding opportunities across the Waikato and includes the Brian Perry Foundation, Braemar Charitable Trust, The Department of Internal Affairs, DV Bryant Trust, Gallagher Foundation, Len Reynolds Trust, Momentum Waikato, Trust Waikato, WEL Energy Trust, Hamilton City Council and Waikato Regional Council.