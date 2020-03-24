Westpac NZ cuts fixed home loan rates to support customers

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 11:49

Westpac NZ has cut its fixed term housing interest rates as part of its ongoing support for New Zealanders affected by Covid-19.

The following changes will come into effect on Tuesday 24 March:

1-year special housing rate reduced to 3.09%

2-year special housing rate reduced to 3.39%

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says the bank has a range of options to help customers who are impacted as a result of Covid-19.

"We urge people who are concerned about their finances to contact us to discuss their options, which can include mortgage holidays, or temporary interest-only payments on their mortgages," Ms Dellabarca says.

"We’ll be announcing additional support initiatives in the near future."