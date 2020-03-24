Westpac NZ cuts fixed home loan rates to support customers

|
Westpac NZ has cut its fixed term housing interest rates as part of its ongoing support for New Zealanders affected by Covid-19.
The following changes will come into effect on Tuesday 24 March:
1-year special housing rate reduced to 3.09%
2-year special housing rate reduced to 3.39%
Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says the bank has a range of options to help customers who are impacted as a result of Covid-19.
"We urge people who are concerned about their finances to contact us to discuss their options, which can include mortgage holidays, or temporary interest-only payments on their mortgages," Ms Dellabarca says.
"We’ll be announcing additional support initiatives in the near future."
