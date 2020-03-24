Farmlands Co-operative to continue trading during COVID-19 Alert Level 4

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 15:25

As an essential service to the primary sector, rural supplies and services co-operative Farmlands will continue trading via a "call and collect" process at its 82 stores nationwide.

All stores nationwide will continue trading over the counter until the close of business, Wednesday 25th March. Once New Zealand shifts to Level 4 at 11.59pm on Wednesday, Farmlands customers will need to email or call their local store to organise supplies.

Farmlands Chief Executive Peter Reidie says staff are aware of the behaviours needed to protect each other, their families and Farmlands’ 70,000 shareholders nationwide.

"Each of our people recognise the importance of their role, both as a service to shareholders and as a team trying to play their part in combatting the spread of COVID-19," he says.

"We have implemented strict protocols that eliminate physical interactions while still providing the primary sector with the goods and services they need to continue feeding our country and contributing to the world’s food needs."

Farmlands has outlined their trading process in a letter to shareholders earlier today. This message coincides with an open letter from the CEOs of Farmlands, PGG Wrightson and FarmSource, pledging to harness their collective supply chain to maintain productivity.

"COVID-19 is bigger than business. It’s about the wellbeing of our entire country," Mr Reidie says. "We have seen an increase in purchases this week and just like the supermarkets, our message is that we will be open, we will have supplies and we will ensure that people get what they need to keep their businesses running."

To view the latest COVID-19 update from Farmlands Co-operative, see here - https://www.farmlands.co.nz/NewsAndEvents/News/Farmlands-COVID-19-Update---24th-March/

To view the open letter from the CEOs of Farmlands, PGG Wrightson and FarmSource, see here - https://www.facebook.com/farmlandsnz/