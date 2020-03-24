Property lawyers' settlement questions - COVID-19 Level 4

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 15:50

The announcement that New Zealand moves to COVID-19 alert Level 4 at midnight on 25 March has led to many questions from property lawyers concerning whether and how settlements can proceed when the country is at Level 4.

The Law Society's Property Law Section acknowledges the very real and practical problem now where clients are unable to give vacant possession, even if they are ‘ready willing and able to settle’ in all other respects.

The Property Law Section Executive Committee is evaluating the options available to lawyers and their clients, and it is aiming to publish guidance to the profession in the next 24-36 hours.

In the meantime, some information information is available at the following links:

Specifically relating to property. - https://www.lawsociety.org.nz/practice-resources/practice-areas/property-law/covid-19-comment-and-interim-guidance-on-remote-witnessing-of-a-and-is

More generally from the Law Society. - https://www.lawsociety.org.nz/practice-resources/practising-well/covid-19-information

The New Zealand Law Society | Te KÄï¿½hui Ture o Aotearoa is also seeking urgent clarification around the definition of essential services and we will update the profession as soon as possible.