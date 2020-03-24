Kiwibank banking services available and branches to close during lockdown

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 16:31

Banking systems are deemed an essential service and key banking services will remain available to Kiwibank customers during the lockdown.

Cash will be available at ATMs, payments systems will function as usual, and credit applications will still be available for customers.

To protect our customers and our people and in a bid to stop community spread of Covid-19 all Kiwibank bank branches, will close from 1pm, Wednesday 25 March unless staff availability is an issue and they need to close prior to tomorrow afternoon. This applies to Kiwibank franchise and agency partners also.

Alternative options to branches include phone banking, ATMs, cash withdrawals via EFTPOS transactions, and online banking.

For most customers who already use online banking this will mean no change to how they regularly access banking products and services.

We know this could impact some customers and are working through what support we can provide. As an example, for the next two months we’ll be waiving fees when customers use our automated phone banking or telephone the contact centre.

We are still working through logistics but during the lockdown some branches may be opened one day a week, for limited hours, to meet the needs of customers who cannot use ATMs, phone or online banking. For updated information customers are best to visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

Where customers can, we are asking them to use self-service alternatives and contact us only where essential. For customers needing support there is a call back form on our website, for those ringing our 0800 number there maybe longer than usual wait times, like many businesses we’re operating under the unique constraints of the situation and the availability of our people is currently limited.

For people wanting to register for online or phone banking services there are step-by-step guides on our website: https://www.kiwibank.co.nz/contact-us/support-hub/

Unfortunately, this is a time where there is likely to be increased cases of fraud, we’d like to remind customers not to give their cards and security details to others.