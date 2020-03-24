Vector update on planned outages during COVID-19

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 16:33

With the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday that the government has moved the country to Alert level 3, and then to Alert level 4, we are very aware that families and communities are going to be based from home and even more reliant on the continuity of power.

Like everyone, Vector is dealing with a rapidly changing situation and have been assessing all planned works for the upcoming four weeks. We are in the process of postponing or cancelling all non-essential planned work.

There is some work that is essential and this includes: work that is necessary for our customers to continue to have reliable power supply; work we need to do to support other essential services. For example, a supermarket needing a new store room means we need to reconfigure the network. Finally, safety of our customers and our people is always our primary concern so anything related to safety is going ahead.

We know these are difficult and stressful times for people being at home more and we will do our very best to minimise outage impact on customers. Our people are doing their very best for all our customers and we thank you for your understanding.

This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to assess planned outages in the near future and beyond, with imminent planned outages prioritised for review over ones that are happening further out.

For the latest updates on planned outages, please check the status of your planned outages here as this list is updated daily.