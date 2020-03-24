Retail NZ welcomes greater clarity on essential services

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 23:07

Retail NZ says it welcomes tonight’s announcement by Government of further information about what retail stores are considered essential.

"There has been significant confusion over the last day and a half about which retailers will be able to open their stores when we move to a Level 4 lockdown tomorrow night. Retail NZ welcomes moves to clarify which stores will be allowed to open," Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today. "It is good news that the Government has offered better direction and removes uncertainty for both business owners and customers. Retailers want to do the right thing to help New Zealand get through the Coronavirus Crisis, and clear information from Government is essential to enable this.

"There remain some areas which need further clarification. In particular, it remains unclear whether specialty stores supplying essential food such as small grocers, bakers, butchers and fruiterers are able to open. Additionally the Government has not yet made a decision on whether non-essential stores can continue to trade online, subject to appropriate safety arrangements. Retail NZ is continuing to seek advice from officials on these points."