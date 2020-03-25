Vero and Asteron Life part of New Zealand's 'essential services' - Suncorp

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 08:18

Suncorp New Zealand is ensuring its general insurance business Vero and life insurance business Asteron Life will remain open for business from Thursday onwards, in line with the government’s classification of insurance as an essential service.

Vero and Asteron Life have scaled up their work from home capacity to enable customer servicing and claims management to continue during the lock down period. Both businesses are well equipped to work remotely, with many team members already used to working flexibly on a regular basis.

Suncorp New Zealand Chief Executive Paul Smeaton says, "Insurance is vital in supporting the financial resilience of New Zealanders."

"We want to assure customers that we’re open and able to receive and process their claims. If you need to contact us, please do so via our website or phone, or contact your broker or advisor."

As the Vero and Asteron Life teams transition fully to working from home, there may be some practical constraints on how they operate. Like many New Zealanders, many team members are balancing delivering for customers with caring for families.

"We’ll be doing our absolute best to prioritise helping you - please understand if it takes us a little longer than we’d like to take your call."

For customers who need specific guidance around the terms and conditions of their Vero or Asteron Life insurance policies, we recommend they talk with their broker or advisor in the first instance. For those that need to contact us directly, our details are below:

To contact Vero:

Please visit www.vero.co.nz Call: 0800 808 508, 8:30am - 5:30pm Monday - Friday

Email: contactus@vero.co.nz

To contact Asteron Life:

Please visit www.asteronlife.co.nz

Call: 0800 737 101, 8am - 6pm Monday - Friday

Email: contactus@asteronlife.co.nz