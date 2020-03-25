Sealord offers seasonal work to people with jobs impacted by COVID-19

Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 14:20

Sealord is inviting people looking for work as a result of COVID-19 to join them for the approaching hoki season. Hoki is one of the most sustainable and commercially valuable fisheries in New Zealand, with a market value of more than $232 million. Sealord owns 30 percent of the hoki quota and employs more than 300 seasonal workers to fill temporary land-based factory roles and jobs on-board fishing vessels from May to September.

Doug Paulin, Sealord’s Chief Operating Officer, said Sealord is a food producer and therefore its factory and vessel operations can continue for the foreseeable future. However, due to a lack of seasonal workers travelling to New Zealand, the company has been having difficulty filling roles for hoki season, Sealord’s busiest time of year.

"The New Zealand Government has advised that Sealord is considered an essential service and can continue operations, with strict safety, health and social distancing requirements being adhered to both at work and at home. As a food manufacturing business, we have always maintained a very high standard of care for our workers through our health and safety practices. Now we have introduced a raft of extra measures in response to COVID-19.

"Just some of these include increasing physical distance between employees on the assembly line in our factories, severely restricting access to our site and carrying out health and travel screening of employees and new recruits before any fishing trips depart."

Paulin says visitors on temporary work permits have traditionally made up the shortfall in the local workforce. "This year, we have been reaching out to other industries struggling to provide work for their staff," he says.

"It’s a good solution for all parties. We’re looking for keen, reliable people and offering options for businesses impacted by COVID-19 that want to hold on to their staff, but just don’t have the work for them at the moment.

"Over the last few weeks, we’ve been in contact with the Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from the forestry, horticulture and hospitality industries," says Paulin.

Sealord is looking for people with a range of skills, including good hand-eye coordination and the ability to stand in a production line for an eight-hour shift in the company’s grading and packaging plant. There are two shifts available for these positions, a day and an afternoon rotation that starts at 4pm. Roles for forklift operators, commercial cleaners and people with filleting experience are also available.

For more information about these jobs and how to apply, see the www.sealord.com/nz/careers/