Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 - 15:50

Rabobank New Zealand offers range of support for rural clients

Rabobank New Zealand remains committed to supporting its rural clients through the unprecedented challenges of the fast-evolving COVID-19 crisis, Chief Executive Todd Charteris said.

"As a food and agri specialist, we remain dedicated to our clients and the wider rural sector, which will play an important role in helping New Zealand through its current challenges," Mr Charteris said.

"We will continue working one-on-one with our farming and agribusiness clients and to offer a range of measures to support them, as required."

Working with clients case-by-case, this could include:

deferring scheduled principal payments waiving break costs on early redemption of term deposits to allow access to

needed funds waiving fees on loan increases necessary for re-building operations and waiving fees for equipment finance variations.

"It’s important that we all pull together in these challenging times to ensure rural families and their communities do not feel isolated," Mr Charteris said.

"Rabobank will continue to play its part in providing the information and banking support they need."

He said the New Zealand agricultural sector remained in a strong overall position to manage the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

"While our agribusiness managers will not be able to visit farms for the foreseeable future, our teams across the country are fully equipped to work from home and will remain in regular contact with clients to ensure they receive the assistance they need.

"In addition, our local RaboResearch analysts will continue to provide updates on the impacts of Covid-19 on New Zealand’s key agricultural sectors through their regular research reports and podcasts."

Mr Charteris urged Rabobank clients to contact their agribusiness manager directly if they have any questions or concerns.

"I also urge all of our clients to take all steps to stay safe, look after each other and reach out if they need help."