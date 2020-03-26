NZIMMR supports Civil Defence during Covid-19 lock down

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 10:03

The New Zealand Institute of Minerals to Materials Research in Greymouth has offered immediate assistance to Civil Defence Emergency Management, as part of the Covid-19 response.

"The NZIMMR is part of the West Coast community," says Board Chair Raelyn Lourie, "and our team moved swiftly yesterday to help with the Covid-19 emergency.

"We have loaned video conferencing equipment from our Spring Creek facility and offered our Mackay Street Office, which also has video conferencing capability. We have also made our new laboratory equipment and experienced scientists and technicians available to the DHB, if required."

NZIMMR’s developing materials laboratories at Spring Creek / Waimatuku have in stock an unused Kubota Benchtop Centrifuge Model S300T, and a range of basic laboratory equipment, also unused.

Some of this equipment may have use at Greymouth Hospital, Raelyn Lourie said today.

An NZIMMR staff member in Christchurch with chemistry laboratory experience would be willing to help out the CDHB if needed but would need specific training to work in a PC2 laboratory and on virus testing.