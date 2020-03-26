Port of Tauranga prioritises essential imports

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 14:25

Port of Tauranga today announced new measures to prioritise urgent imported cargo during the national lockdown.

The measures allow importers to identify imported cargo required for essential services before it arrives in New Zealand so that it can be handled and transported first. The dwell charges deadline for priority cargo has been extended to provide relief to our import customers whilst ensuring cargo is collected promptly.

Non-essential imported cargo may be temporarily stored on or off-site until it can be collected by truck or transferred by rail to MetroPort Auckland. Non-essential cargoes will avoid dwell charges until 26 April 2020 (apart from one-off handling charges and power charges for refrigerated containers).

"We take our role as an essential service very seriously and our focus is to ensure vital food, medical and other supplies can keep moving," said Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns.

"We also understand the stresses and strains on people and organisations trying to deal with the current situation, which has seen shipping delays, cancellations and other disruptions."

"We need the support and co-operation of importers and exports to help us manage the flow of cargo and avoid blocking the path of essential food, medicine, equipment and other supplies."

In order to maintain vital operations, Port of Tauranga has introduced extensive measures to protect its staff and their health. They include separation of work groups, enhanced cleaning regimens and protective equipment for frontline staff such as marine pilots.

Strict border controls are in place. All international crew shore leave is prohibited and crew members must avoid close contact with port workers. A summary of the measures being taken is available on our website: http://www.port-tauranga.co.nz/our-response-to-covid-19-and-what-we-are-doing-to-keep-the-supply-chain-moving/