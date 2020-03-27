ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: Down pre-lockdown

|
The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell sharply in March, unsurprisingly. Consumer confidence fell 16 points in March to 106. Given the country only went into level 2 alert at the end of the interviewing period, this is just the start, presumably.
The proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item plummeted from 41% to 16%.
"Even if consumers wanted to spend, their ability to do so is now severely curtailed," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.
Turning to the detail:
- Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation fell only 2 points. A net 12% feel financially better off than a year ago.
- A net 17% of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, but this is down 15 points.
- A net 16% think it’s a good time to buy a major household item, down 25. (Anecdotally, second freezers, computer equipment and home entertainment systems have been in high demand this week.)
- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook plunged 42 points to a net 39% expecting conditions to worsen, the weakest since March 2009. This series is most correlated with business confidence. However, the five-year outlook rose 5 points to +25%.
- House price inflation expectations eased from 5.6% to 4.6%, with Auckland the only centre to lift, once more taking top spot nationally. Inflation expectations slipped 0.4%pts to 3.4%.
"New Zealand consumers were feeling pretty good in February, with a lifting housing market, plentiful job opportunities, and low interest rates. Times have changed rapidly - more so than what’s been captured in this month’s survey. There was a sharp hit in the desire to spend, despite house price expectations still holding up, but with households now in lockdown and non-essential businesses closed, the hit to retail is obviously going to be much, much larger than this.
"Consumers usually only feel the impact of global shocks with a long lag, but this one has come rushing to their door at bewildering speed. COVID-19 is the everyone, everywhere, everything, all-at-once shock, and we are going to get economic data the likes of which we have never seen.
"Stay safe everyone; stronger together, two metres apart."
