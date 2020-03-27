Virtual assembly assistance - Flatpack Global

Friday, 27 March, 2020 - 18:13

In a world where countries and regions are increasing restriction and heading into lockdown, many companies are dramatically shaving costs and laying off large percentages of their workforce … but not all.

Flatpack Global, which operates Kitset Assembly Services in New Zealand and Flatpack Assembly Services in Australia and the United Kingdom, are bucking the trend. They have rapidly deployed them to new initiatives, to support the world in isolation.

The first of these initiatives is the Virtual Assembly Assistance (VAA) programme, created for implementation where a region or country has gone into lockdown over the COVID-19 response.

CEO of Flatpack Global, Grant Nye, says, "We are utilising the experience and expertise of our Assembler Network, who are also in lockdown, to assist Customers with products already purchased. Customers may now be attempting to DIY assemble on their own, or with their partners, which may cause any or all of the flatpack assembly conflicts extensively identified in our survey from September 2019.

We can readily assist our Supply Partners, who may be struggling to provide their Customers solutions in this area, at this unprecedented time in everyone’s lives.

This will be hosted on our websites and will include Live Chat, live video assistance as well as Webinars and Live Assembly demonstrations.

In addition, we are providing a platform for our Franchisee Network of Assemblers, in these regions, to stay engaged and hopefully build their own work pipelines for their re-emergence back to normality"