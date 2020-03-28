COVID-19 - Chorus network broadband traffic upgrade

Saturday, 28 March, 2020 - 09:42

The peak traffic last night on the Chorus network reached 3.03Tbps, comfortably within available headroom.

Last night’s peak is a new record on the Chorus network, surpassing the previous peak of 2.84Tbps on Thursday. Overall, the peak has increased 34% from the normal baseline.

About 7pm, an upgrade was released for the Call of Duty game which would have added to peak traffic.

Despite the increase in demand, the Chorus network continues to perform well.

The increase in traffic was expected as households settle in to the COVID-19 lockdown. As new behaviour patterns settle during the lockdown, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady state.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free.