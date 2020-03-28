Chorus network broadband traffic update

Saturday, 28 March, 2020 - 15:57

The peak traffic at midday today on the Chorus network reached 2.02Tbps, down on yesterday (at 2.05Tbps) and still comfortably within available headroom.

Overall data use is up about 60% on normal levels with most of the increase coming during the daytime - about 100% increase at midday, compared to a 34% increase at 9pm.

Despite the increase in demand, the Chorus network continues to perform well.

The network traffic is expected as households settle in to the COVID-19 lockdown. As new behaviour patterns settle, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady state.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free.