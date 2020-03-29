COVID-19 - Chorus network broadband traffic update

Sunday, 29 March, 2020 - 09:53

The peak traffic last night on the Chorus network reached 2.82Tbps, a drop of about 7% on the Friday night peak.

Last night’s peak was the lowest on the network since Wednesday.

The Chorus network continues to perform well, and data use remains comfortably within available headroom.

As new behaviour patterns settle during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady state.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free.

Note to editors:

Terabits per second (Tbps) is a measure used for the amount of data that is transferred between two points in a network. The higher this number the faster data is travelling through the network.

To put this context, if all the data travelling over the Chorus network during the evening peak was high definition video then 2.82Tbps would equate to nearly 600,000 movies being watched simultaneously, and about 400,000 for yesterday’s midday figure of 2.02Tbps.