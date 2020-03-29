Business Trust Marlborough urges business owners to seek help

Sunday, 29 March, 2020 - 14:08

Business Trust Marlborough is urging local businesspeople to take up the Government’s offer of assistance.

Business Trust Marlborough manager Brian Dawson says Business Trust Marlborough is keen to talk to business owners to ensure they are accessing all the support they can.

He is at home on lockdown, but is working remotely, helping Marlborough businesspeople during the crisis.

New Zealand is on lockdown for four weeks, with only people working in essential services allowed to leave their homes to work. All domestic travel is banned, and the borders have closed.

Marlborough is fortunate that it is a district with many primary industry producers able to keep working during the lockdown, Brian says, but there are many other businesses in the district unable to operate.

"I encourage everyone to look at the COVID-19 information the Government has online at covid19.govt.nz and to see what help they can get for their businesses at this time."

Brian says he is keeping busy at home during the lockout helping locals apply for the wage subsidy and the self-employed business assistance that has been made available by the Government.

He urges locals not to be shy and to take up the help being offered. Businesses can make contact with the Business Trust if they want to talk through the assistance available.

"This pandemic is having a profound impact on the economy and we just don’t know how long it will last.

"The lockdown is for four weeks, but it is uncertain what measures will be in place after that and how businesses will be able to operate. We don’t know what the new normal will be like."