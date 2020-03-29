COVID-19 - Chorus network broadband traffic update

Sunday, 29 March, 2020 - 15:14

The midday traffic on the Chorus network reached 1.83Tbps, a drop of about 9% on the Saturday midday reading.

Today’s traffic was the lowest on the network at midday since Wednesday.

The Chorus network continues to perform well, and data use remains comfortably within available headroom.

As new behaviour patterns settle during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady state.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free.