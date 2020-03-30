New associate director joins Beef + Lamb NZ board

|
Wairarapa farmer Kate Wyeth has been appointed this year’s Associate Director on the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Board of Directors
Kate, who alongside her husband James, farms a 380ha sheep and beef farm in the Northern Wairarapa has a background in farm consultancy with BakerAg and is a facilitator on the Agri-Women’s Development Trust and Chairperson on the Opaki School Board of Trustees.
She says she is excited by the opportunity to learn from and contribute to B+LNZ’s governance team.
"I have been intrigued and inspired by B+LNZ’s ability to adapt, reinvent and lead in the agriculture sector over the last 10 years.
"I believe that can be attributed to creative, courageous and insightful governance and I want to be part of that."
The Associate Director is a one-year role established by B+LNZ to give aspiring leaders in the agricultural industry as opportunity to observe and participate in governance.
Kate joins a Board of six farmer-elected Directors, two meat industry-appointed Directors and one independent Director. The Board is chaired by Southern South Island Director Andrew Morrison.
