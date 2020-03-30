Updates to the COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme - Bell Gully

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 14:34

The government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme continues to evolve. Further significant clarifications and updates were announced on 27 and 28 March 2020, which are relevant to any New Zealand employer that has not yet applied for wage subsidy relief under the Scheme.

