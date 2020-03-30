The Future of Infrastructure - DLA Piper

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 15:49

What does the future look like for infrastructure as a whole?

To shed a light on this question, we’ve sponsored an international infrastructure report in The Times in the UK on 17 March. We explore key infrastructure trends across developments in technology, the ever-growing demand for "green cities", sustainable investment and the legal and regulatory framework that underpins this infrastructure.

"Today’s digital citizen wants to take their smartphone and press an app to book a flight that is sustainable which takes them to a well-connected airport, and then onto a new piece of metro. And they want the same app to tell them the onward route to take by electric car, bike or bus; and to pay for it all at once on that app. So, you take the user concept and apply the journey experience seamlessly across the whole infrastructure," said Colin Wilson, partner and Head of International Projects, as he discussed the future of infrastructure alongside Martin Nelson-Jones, partner and Global Co-Chair of Infrastructure, Construction and Transport.

To view full report - https://www.raconteur.net/future-infrastructure-2020